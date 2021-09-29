CricketNext

1-MIN READ

IPL 2021: Bade Aaye, Doesn’t Appreciate Waale, Virender Sehwag Takes a Dig at KKR Skipper Eoin Morgan

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has come in support of Ravichandran Ashwin and took a dig at England white-ball and KKR skipper Eoin Morgan. On Tuesday, during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, Ashwin got into a verbal spat with Morgan and his teammate Tim Southee during the fag end of DC’s innings. The altercation took place after Ashwin took a run after a throw ricocheted off DC captain Rishabh Pant. The KKR skipper protested against the run and the duo was involved heated exchange.

The incident took no signs of dying down even a day after. Virender Sehwag took the opportunity and aimed a dig at Eoin Morgan for the drama on the deflected overthrow. The former India cricketer cited example from 2019 World Cup final where a throw ricocheted off Ben Stokes’ bat and went for a boundary that helped Morgan-led England to tie the match against New Zealand. Later, England went on to win the match on a boundary counts rule after the Super Over also ended in a tie and thus won their maiden ICC World Cup title.

“On July 14th , 2019 when it ricocheted of Ben Stokes bat in the final over, Mr Morgan sat on a Dharna outside Lord’s and refused to hold the World cup trophy and New Zealand won. Haina? Bade aaye, ‘doesn’t appreciate’ waale," Sehwag tweeted along with a picture of Dinesh Karthik’s post-match comments on the on-field altercation between Morgan and Aswhin.

In the match, Kolkata Knight Riders put up a disciplined bowling show on a sluggish pitch to keep Delhi Capitals to 127/9 in 20 overs. In reply, Shubman Gill laid the foundation with a solid 30 but Kolkata’s chase stuttered a bit in the middle. It required an important partnership between Rana and Narine to see the Knights home.

first published:September 29, 2021, 17:34 IST