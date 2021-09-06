IPL 2021: Batting maestro AB de Villiers joins RCB camp in Dubai for the second phase of the league

The UAE leg of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is just a couple of days away. Ahead of the T20 extravaganza, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore has also kickstarted their preparations. Notably, RCB were one of the last teams to arrive in the United Arab of Emirates.

Meanwhile, there is another good news from the RCB camp as it is learned that the former South Africa captain AB de Villiers has finally landed in Dubai. De Villiers will now have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period before he is allowed to join other players for training.

The Bangalore outfit announced the arrival of Mr 360 by posting a picture of de Villiers posing with the RCB poster in the backdrop. “Our excitement levels just went upwards. AB de Villiers has joined the team,” RCB wrote as a caption with de Villiers’ picture.

Thebatsman also shared a special post on his Instagram handle to share the news of him landing in Dubai with his followers. The 37-year-old has arrived for the second phase of the league with his wife and three children. De Villiers shared a few pictures from the airport and his hotel room to show his excitement for the upcoming league.

While de Villiers has arrived in the UAE, RCB’s other foreign players indulging Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson will be joining the team in a couple of days. Also, Bangalore’s skipper Virat Kohli and pace mainstay Mohammed Siraj, who are presently in UK for England tour, will arrive in Dubai just a few days before the commencement of IPL 2021.

Both Virat and Siraj are currently playing the five-match Test series in England. There will be a bubble-to-bubble transfer for all the Indian players after the conclusion of the Test series.

