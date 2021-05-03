- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: BCCI Asks Delhi Capitals to Quarantine as Covid Crisis Deepens
Delhi Capitals played their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Motera. As a result, they are asked to isolate themselves.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 3, 2021, 9:29 PM IST
Delhi Capitals have been asked to quarantine by BCCI. This comes on the back of the major development of the day where two of KKR players: Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had tested positive for Covid-19. Since Delhi played their last game against KKR, BCCI don’t want to take any chances and asked the whole unit to quarantine themselves. “As we had played our last game against KKR, we have been advised to go into quarantine and all of us are in isolation. We are all in our rooms,” a Delhi Capitals official told Cricbuzz.
Also, there is no confirmation that they will go for a practice session at Motera where they were about to go for a warm-up tomorrow. Now it seems that they will give it a miss. “We don’t have any information if that practice session will go ahead,” the official added. Delhi’s next game is also against KKR on May 8. Earlier in the day, the above mentioned KKR players had tested positive and soon CSK’s bowling coach and CEO too tested positive for the deadly virus.
The rest of the CSK squad members have turned negative results. Balaji, though, was in the dug out during CSK’s match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday.
CSK are second in the points table and last played a game on Saturday. They are scheduled to take on Rajasthan Royals in their next match on Wednesday. It remains to be seen if that game will go ahead. The RCB vs KKR match for Monday night has been rescheduled.“Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19,” IPL said in a media release on Monday.“Both the players have isolated themselves from the rest of the squad. The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health.
