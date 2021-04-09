IPL 2021: BCCI Extends Invitation to Differently-Abled Cricket Council for Opening Ceremony

The BCCI has invited the Differently-Abled Cricket Council for the opening game between RCB and MI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Secy Jay Shah also invited BCCI’s all affiliated cricket units also and someone representing those bodies will also attend the opening ceremony. The match kicks off at 7:30 PM.

Mahantesh GK, Vice President Sumit Jain, Gen Secy Ravi Chauhan, Joint Secy SqnLdr Abhai Pratap Singh Retd. and Treasurer John David will be the members of the DCCI attending the IPL opening ceremony representing various forms of Differently Abled Cricket.

“We are very thankful to Jay Shah for inviting us to attend the opening ceremony of the biggest T20 tournament in the world. From the very beginning, he has been very encouraging and has been promoting differently-abled cricket in the country,” Mahantesh said.

The IPL 2021 is about to kick off on Friday and three-time champs Chennai Super Kings will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Ahead of the match, CSK chief chief executive Kasi Viswanathan spoke to Indian Express, in an interview about MS Dhoni’s future and also Cheteshwar Pujara.

He made it clear that this season is not going to be Dhoni’s last by any means. “See, I don’t think it is going to be his final year. This is my personal view and I don’t think we are looking at anybody now.”

Speaking about two other important Chennai players — Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina, he said, “See, Jadeja has been cleared by the NCA. He has joined our team for practice. He is looking good. He is working hard. And we are hoping that he will be fully fit by the time the IPL starts.

“He (Raina) played the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. After that he has been practicing. He didn’t want to play a 50-over tournament (Vijay Hazare Trophy). (But) he has been practicing with us also for the last 10 days. He is very keen to do well. See, a player of his calibre who has done so much for CSK as well as the highest run-getter in the IPL for a period of the last 10-12 years (before Virat Kohli overtook him), he is very keen to prove himself.”

