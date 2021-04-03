IPL 2021: BCCI Invites Affilated Units for Opener Between MI & RCB

BCCI has invited the heads of all its affilate unit for the IPL 2021 opener at Wankhede Stadium. In a letter accessed by news agency ANI, seceretary Jay Shah has written that he is delighted to invite all of them to Wankhede as the IPL returns to India after the gap of 2020 when the league was held in UAE.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: CSK’s Hazlewood Opts of Tournament, Third Australian After Marsh & Philippe to do so

“It is that time of the year when the biggest T20 tournament in the world dominates our daily lives and cricket fever grips the nation. The Indian Premier League is upon us and I am delighted that IPL in 2021 is returning home to its rightful place. Circumstances forced us to shift the tournament to the UAE in 2020, but with your constant encouragement and support we have managed to turn the tide in our favour.

“It is that time of the year when the biggest T20 tournament in the world dominates our daily lives and cricket fever grips the nation. The Indian Premier League is upon us and I am delighted that IPL in 2021 is returning home to its rightful place. Circumstances forced us to shift the tournament to the UAE in 2020, but with your constant encouragement and support we have managed to turn the tide in our favour.”

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Preview – Can MS Dhoni’s Men Rewind the Clock in Potential Farewell Year?

“All of you were clear in your views that a tournament of IPL’s stature must happen in India and we must do everything possible to make it happen. The pandemic has not relented but we have evolved, innovated and found ways to negotiate the curve. As we now prepare for a grand return of the most popular tournament, I request your presence for the glittering opening game to be played in Chennai on 9th April between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore,” he wrote.

Mumbai Indians will take on RCB in the IPL 2021 opener on April 9 in Wankhede Stadium.