IPL 2021: BCCI Wants Vaccine for Players, Nawab Malik Says 'Jabs Only for those Above 45'

A day after BCCI Vice-President Rajiv Shukla called for players who will be a part of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League to be vaccinated, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik said following the ICMR guidelines, only people above the age of 45 can be allowed to get the vaccine jab.

“There are many people demanding for vaccination, BCCI has also requested that the players be vaccinated. We also know that there are many people in Maharashtra who are at risk of being exposed to the virus. We also want the age limit to be reduced so that we can vaccinate, but unless the Central Government gives the permission, we cannot do so,” Malik told ANI.

Nawab Malik also on Monday confirmed that the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches would be going ahead in Mumbai as planned and there would be no hurdles. His confirmation comes a day after it was announced that Maharashtra would be entering weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 pm to curb the spread of Covid-19.

“The permission has been given for the matches with restrictions, the crowd would not be allowed to enter the stadiums. Whoever is participating in the IPL, would have to stay at one place in isolation. There can be no overcrowding, we have made this clear and on this basis, we have given the permission,” Malik added.

On Sunday, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla said the players should be vaccinated. He added that the BCCI may get in touch with the Health Ministry for the same reason. “In order to cope with this coronavirus rise, I think the only solution is to get vaccinated. BCCI is also thinking on those lines that players should be vaccinated.”

“Nobody knows when coronavirus is going to end and you can’t give a deadline that by this time frame, it will not be there so players can play easily. So, I think now will have to think over that. Vaccination should be done for the players also,” quoted Shukla.

The former chairman of the IPL further stated that the BCCI is closely monitoring the situation at the six venues set to host the IPL.

The IPL season 14 starts with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 9.