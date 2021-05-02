IPL 2021: Been There, Done That-Kieron Pollard Hits Back at Critics After Record Run Chase

Hero of Mumbai Indians’ highest run chase ever, Kieron Pollard has hit back at the critics and fans alike who questioned his poor form. Pollard has been silent and Mumbai Indians even went onto lose a couple of games recently. After slamming 87 off just 34 balls, Pollard thundered: “Stop writing off these kind of guys, okay? Been there done it before and I will continue to do it no matter what is said.”

In a video posted by Mumbai Indians social media handle Pollard can be seen entering the dressing room and being embraced by his players and support staff. Pollard then takes a dig at the ‘haters’ and says he has been there and done that and will keep doing it. This is what he said after the match-winning performance:

“I can’t say I’m 360, but I am maximising it [angles in the field],” said Pollard after winning player of the match award on Saturday.“I was fortunate Faf [du Plessis] gave me the chance,” added Pollard of the dropped catch by the former South Africa captain at long on when he was on 68. The West Indian went on to make 19 more runs.“They have four overs of spin on a small ground and I looked to hit some sixes against spin. I had to maximise that over from Jadeja. That would always keep us in the game,” Pollard added.

Relive last night’s action in our match report: Mumbai Indians pulled off their highest run chase in the history of IPL as they hunted down a target of 219 off the last ball of their innings to pull off a win that will go down in the history-books. The main architect was Kieron Pollard who has been serving Mumbai for more than a decade now.

