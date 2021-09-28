IPL 2021: Been Through a Lot, Says Sunil Narine After Starring in Resurgent KKR's Win Against DC

Ever since the resumption of the IPL 2021 season, it is just not Kolkata Knight Riders as a team who have been on a path of resurgence, several players within the squad are undergoing a similar journey. One of them is their star West Indies bowling all-rounder Sunil Narine.

Once considered as one of the toughest bowlers to face in T20s lost his sheen, saw a dip in form and even had to change his action after being reported in 2020. In last season’s IPL, Narine played matches and picked up just five wickets. IPL 2021’s first phase also wasn’t kind to the Caribbean cricketer. However, since the cash-rich league moved to UAE, Narine has been on fire for KKR. He has played an important role in each of KKR’s games and similar was the case against Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine took 2 wickets and scored a quickfire 21 of 10 balls to lead KKR to a much-needed victory. However, this journey hasn’t been easy for the 33-year-old.

“I have been through a lot. I have to give thanks to my bowling coach, he has been doing a fantastic job with me. All credit needs to go to him. And KKR for putting in the effort to always have him around. That’s a plus and that’s probably the key for my comeback. It’s taken a while but I am feeling much more confident. Hopefully, I can continue in games to come," said Narine after the game.

Talking about today’s game against DC, Narine said, “..There’s a little for the spin even though it’s a big ground. It’s just about not getting too full and with slight variations, try to be on top of the batters as much as possible as you can."

As mentioned earlier, it was just not Sunil Narine the bowler who played an important role against Delhi Capitals. Sunil Narine’s explosive outing with the bat came exactly when KKR needed it, the Caribbean superstar hit Kagiso Rabada for 19 runs (21 runs came in total of the over) to turn things around for KKR.

“Any situation that I am given, I just like to make the best use of it and hopefully it can come out more often. It is pleasing to see hard work finally paying off after a long time," Sunil Narine, who was adjudged the player of the match said.

Meanwhile, KKR captain credited coach Brendon McCullum for the team’s improved performance since the restart of IPL 2021. “Delighted. Tough playing two day games in three days. But delighted to get a couple of points…It’s a tough contest against Delhi Capitals. Full credit has to go to our coach Brendon McCullum. It’s his ethos, his mindset, and the boys have bought into that."

