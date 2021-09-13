IPL 2021: Ben Dwarshuis Replaces Chris Woakes in Delhi Capitals Squad For UAE Leg

A couple of days after Chris Waokes pulled out of the second leg of IPL 2021, Delhi Capitals have announced that Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis will replace the English allrounder. The T20 league is set to resume from September 19 when Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians will square off at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Woakes was part of the India leg of the IPL 2021 before it was suspended in the first week of May due to coronavirus breach inside the various teams’ bio-bubbles. He played three matches and picked five wickets in them as DC surged to the top of the points table.

“Delhi Capitals today announced that English all-rounder Chris Woakes, who picked up 5 wickets in 3 matches in the first half of the VIVO IPL 2021, has pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons," DC said in a statement on Monday.

“The Delhi Capitals have announced Australian fast bowler Ben Dwarshuis as Woakes’ replacement for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season," it added.

Dwarshuis, 27, has taken 100 wickets in 82 T20s at an average of 23.73. He represents the Sydney Sixers in Big Bash League and is the sixth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament with 85 wickets in 69 matches.

Woakes was part of England Test squad for the five-match series against India which came to an early end last Friday when the fifth and final contest was called off due to coronavirus outbreak in the touring party’s camp.

Following that, three England cricketers including Waokes, Jonny Bairstow (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Dawid Malan (Kings XI Punjab) - all thee part of the Test series - withdrew their names from the UAE leg.

While SRH have replaced Bairstow with West Indian Sherfane Rutherford, KXIP have signed up South African Aiden Markram.

DC, the last year’s runners-up, resume their campaign for a maiden IPL title against Sunrisers Hyderabad from September 22 in Dubai.

