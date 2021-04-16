IPL 2021: Ben Stokes Ruled Out For 12 Weeks After Fracturing Finger

Ben Stokes has been ruled out for up to 12 weeks after fracturing his left index finger while in Indian Premier League action.

The England all-rounder, named on Thursday as the Wisden Almanack’s Leading Cricketer of the Year, suffered the injury during Rajasthan Royals’ defeat against Punjab Kings in their opening match of the tournament.

The issue occurred while diving forward to catch Chris Gayle at long-on, having already dropped a chance earlier in the game. He subsequently opened the batting but was out for nought.

He will undergo surgery on Monday in Leeds after an X-ray and CT scan revealed the fracture.

The timeframe on his recovery means that he seems certain to miss England’s Test series against New Zealand at the start of June, as well as the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

The franchise said that it will name a replacement soon although Stokes will remain with the team to provide inputs off the field to the franchise.

“We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season,” the statement said further.

The left-handed batsman and right-arm bowler who was England’s star in the 2019 50-over World Cup final had played Monday’s game against Punjab Kings (PK) which was the first game for both RR and PK.

