IPL 2021: Ben Stokes Ruled Out of Tournament With Broken Finger

Rajasthan Royals and England allrounder Ben Stokes has been ruled out of IPL 2021 with a suspected broken hand,the franchise confirmed on Tuesday. Stokes sustained the injury when he caught Chris Gayle in RR’s first game against Punjab Kings on Monday.

Michael Vaughan Surprised at Rajasthan Royals’ Tactics of Using Jos Buttler

Stokes had earlier in the game dropped KL Rahul in the deep. He ran in from long on to take Chris Gayle and took a low catch off Riyan Parag’s bowling. He bowled one over in the game, and was out for a duck in the chase as RR went down by four runs.

“Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team’s match against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021 in Mumbai. Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will unfortunately rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season,” RR said in a statement.

“Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery. We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season.”

It’s a massive blow for Rajasthan, who are already missing the services of the injured Jofra Archer for the initial part of the tournament. Archer is recovering from his hand injury and is back at the nets, which is a good sign for RR.

Stokes will stay in India and have an x-ray on Thursday. The ECB and RR franchise are in talk to determine the extent of the injury before planning the recovery.

The ECB had allowed England players to participate in the entire IPL, even if it means missing a Test series against New Zealand. England have a busy season ahead, with plenty of Tests apart from the T20 World Cup in India. Stokes, being an all-format star, is a key player for England.

In better news for Rajasthan Royals, Archer hit the nets, albeit gingerly, in his first step towards a comeback post surgery.

“… Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation,” ECB said in a statement.

“He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men’s medical teams. It’s hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

“No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing,” it added.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here