IPL 2021: Ben Stokes Terms Chennai Pitch as 'Trash'; Hopes Wickets Don't Get Worse Deeper Into the Tournament

Rajasthan Royals’ Ben Stokes’ IPL 2021 campaign might have ended early, but the England allrounder is keening following the tournament. During Mumbai Indians game against Punjab Kings in which the five-time champions clearly struggled to get to terms with the slow nature of the MA Chidambaram pitch at Chepauk, Chennai, Stokes sent out a tweet terming the pitch as trash and hoped the pitch IPL don’t get any worse.

As per Stokes, ‘160/170 minimum’ should be scored on any pitch, and teams scraping to 130/140 is because the wickets are trash.

For the record, Mumbai Indian scrapped to 131/6, but PBKS overhauled the target with relative ease with 16 balls to spare and nine wickets in hand against a bowling line-up comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar.

However, Stokes is not the first player to air his reservations about the Chepauk track. A day earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner had also termed the track ‘shocking’, but conceded that the pitch curators do not have much time to prepare a good wicket.

“To be honest, it’s shocking,” Warner said. “It looks horrible on TV, but you have to give credit to the curators. They have had a lot of cricket here so it’s very very difficult for them to get this wicket up and about. Since I’ve started playing in Chennai it’s always been there but it’s very difficult for them.”

“It’s not their (curators) fault that the wicket is like this. You had the Indian Test series against England and the same thing in Australia we had a lot of games on the same pitches, so the curators have got a very difficult job,” Warner said.

“As players, we know what we have to do, there are no excuses. It’s not ideal but at the end of the day, we are grateful to go out there and play on these wickets because it’s very challenging for them, they don’t have any rest. We have to be professionals and adapt.”

Due to the Pandemic that has engulfed the nation, IPL, for the first time is following a caravan schedule with set numbers of matches being played at a single venue, in clusters.

Chennai has so far hosted nine games out of the 17 matches played.

