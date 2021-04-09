IPL 2021: Best Knocks by Rohit Sharma in IPL Across Seasons

Rohit Sharma is arguably the most successful skipper in the IPL, and perhaps the most effective batsman too. Not only has he lead the team to five title wins since 2013, but is also their most successful batsman. Ever since he joined the outfit in 2011, he has gone on to score 4060 for the team in 155 outings. Throughout his IPL career, the hitman has played innumerable memorable innings, but Cricketnext takes a look at some of his best over the years:

94 vs RCB in 2018

The 2018 season wasn’t the best for Rohit in terms of numbers, but he did manage to play of a couple of swashbuckling knocks. His 94 from 52 deliveries against RCB took Mumbai Indians to a crucial win in the middle of the season. Batting at no.4, Rohit smashed five sixes and 10 fours in his innings and formed an excellent partnership with Evin Lewis, when the team was reeling at 0-2. Eventually they managed to reach 213 in their 20 overs, and won the match by 46 runs. Virat Kohli scored 92 not out.

98 vs KKR in 2015

A 98 from 65 deliveries in season opener from Rohit set the tone for the tournament. He looked in sublime form but fell short of his ton. While he took the attack to the opposition bowlers, there wasn’t much support from the other end. He did find a partner in Corey Anderson, and somehow managed to reach 168, but that wasn’t enough to contain KKR. The opposition chased down the target with utmost ease, with Suryakumar Yadav playing a blinder.

109 vs KKR in 2012

Back then, Rohit was still an upcoming player, surrounded by greats like Sachin Tendulkar and Herschelle Gibbs in the team. He proved his mettle with a blistering 109 in just 60 balls with 12 fours and five sixes. What was even more heartening to see was the way he dealt with bowlers of the calibre of Brett Lee and Jacques Kallis. His innings ensured that Mumbai won the match by 27 runs.

50 vs CSK in 2015

The pressure of playing an IPL final is immense, and that too with one of the most consistent teams — CSK. Mumbai, while setting the target lost their first wicket in the first over itself. But Rohit Sharma took control in his hands and played a counter-attacking inning. The skipper slammed bowlers all over the park and got to his 50 in just 26 balls. Mumbai won the title comfortably by 41 runs.

32 vs KKR in 2009

With this match-winning cameo, Rohit gave a glimpse to everyone, of what was to come in future. The match was slipping out of Deccan Chargers’ grips, as they needed 21 from the last over. But Rohit held his nerve and slammed two sixes and as many fours to take his team to a famous victory.

