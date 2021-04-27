- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueMatch Ended171/5(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: Bio-Bubble Safety Protocols are Unprecedented, Says KKR CEO Venky Mysore
Mysore conceded that there is a world outside which is struggling in the pandemic and India is going through a "tough challenge".
- IANS
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 11:23 PM IST
The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) CEO, Venky Mysore, on Tuesday allayed concerns about the safety protocols inside the bio-secure bubble, saying they were ‘unprecedented’.
“The protocol and safety features that have been built into the bio-secure bubble are unprecedented, and I think it couldn’t have been any better. Everyone is being properly taken care of,” asserted Mysore.
Lauding the gesture of his team’s Australian player Pat Cummins — who donated US $50,000 to the PM Cares Fund for the fight against Covid-19, Mysore said it was a “class act” from the cricketer.
“As I have already put out, it was a class act from Pat. The sentiments of the KKR management are pretty similar to what Pat has articulated. I think we are privileged to be in a position where we are able to do what we really enjoy doing,” Mysore said.
On Monday, KKR pace bowler Cummins became the first cricketer to contribute to the Covid-relief fund to help Indian hospitals “buy oxygen supplies”.
KKR’s wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Seifert also lauded Cummins’s initiative, saying, “It was a fantastic gesture from Pat. A message from the entire KKR family to everyone out there — just want to say stay safe, be smart, sanitise your hands and wear masks. Our prayers to help everyone out there, in India and around the world.”
Mysore conceded that there is a world outside which is struggling in the pandemic and India is going through a “tough challenge”.
“From the entire KK family, all I want to say is, you know what you need to do. Please be safe. We will hope that during our games through the end of May, we will be in a position to at least entertain you a bit so that there can be a smile on your faces.”
