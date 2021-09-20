IPL 2021: Bit of a Wake-up Call, Says RCB Captain Virat Kohli After Nine-Wicket Thrashing

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli refused to read too much into his team’s brutal thrashing at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday evening but did admit that it was come as a wake-up call for them. In a one-sided affair, RCB were outclassed across departments by KKR who romped to a nine-wicket win in Abu Dhabi.

Kohli, who was playing a landmark 200th game in IPL and for RCB, didn’t have a good game himself as he was trapped lbw after managing just five runs. RCB were shot out for 92 in 19 overs after opting to bat first at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

“It was important to get a good partnership on this surface. We didn’t expect that much dew to kick in so early, we couldn’t have predicted that. We were 42-odd for one and then lost about five wickets within 20 runs from there, which is a very difficult situation to come back from," Kohli said during an interview with the broadcasters after the match.

He continued, “Bit of a collapse there for us, bit of a wake-up call and might as well have this at the start of the second leg so that we know exactly what we need to work on."

Kohli said despite a majority of members of his playing XI not being involved in T20s recent times, he expected them to adjust quickly considering the demands of modern-day cricket.

“As professional cricketers, you are expected to turn up and adjust to the formats, that’s the dynamic of world cricket today. We have never found any troubles doing that but sometimes it can take you a game to get into the tournament. You have to stay with the 8-ball, especially in this format. If not, then the other team is going to be all over you. You can’t afford to lose four or five wickets within 20 runs," Kohli said.

This was RCB’s third defeat of the season and they will hope that Monday’s horror show proves to be just an anomaly considering the strong start they had made in India.

