IPL 2021: Bowlers' Execution was Poor, But They Would Have Learned - MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni rued the lack of execution by his bowlers after the team lost their first match of IPL 2021 to Delhi Capitals by seven wickets at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. CSK had posted 188 for 7 but DC got home with eight balls to spare, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan smashing half-centuries. CSK’s pacers in particular bowled plenty of boundary balls, conceding 65 runs in the Power Play.

“A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start,” he said at the post match presentation. “That’s why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters the did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 40 to 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, if batters are hitting you over the fields, that’s fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled. But the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games.

Dhoni said dew was a factor in CSK going aggressive with the bat, and said teams will look for 200+ scores at the venue if the trend continues.

“You need to look ahead, the opposition have half an hour in a 7:30 start, when there is very little dew and pitch is really tacky and the ball stops a bit, so we need to get 15-20 runs extra to be safe. Even then you need early wickets,” he said.

“If we get dew consistently, then teams will be looking at 200 on a pitch like this. Their bowlers bowled a great line when it was stopping and seaming a bit, and both the openers got really good balls which can happen in a game like this.”

Blazing half-centuries from Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw helped Delhi Capitals make light work of a 189-run chase against Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2021 match at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

A half century from Suresh Raina (54 off 36) and quick knocks from Sam Curran (34 off 15) and Moeen Ali (36 off 24) had powered CSK to 188 for 7 in 20 overs. Avesh Khan (2 for 23 in 4 overs) and Chris Woakes (2 for 18 in 3 overs) were terrific for DC in a high scoring game.

Shaw then slammed 72 off 38 while Dhawan made 85 off 54 as DC raced home in 18.4 overs.

The chase might have seemed steep on paper but once Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan set foot on the field, it appeared way too easy. CSK’s pacers at the top – Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran first, and then Shardul Thakur, kept feeding them hittable balls in the slot and the DC duo unleashed their shots. Gaps were pierced with ease, and boundaries flew off the bat as Delhi raced to 65 in the Power Play.

CSK’s only way back was through wickets but their fielders were not helping. Shaw was dropped twice off Moeen Ali; once on 38 by Mitchell Santner and then on 47 bu Ruturaj Gaikwad. Absolutely nothing went CSK’s way as Shaw completed his fifty off 27 balls while Dhawan went past his off 35 deliveries.

DC got past 100 in the 11th over, and on a track like Wankhede, the rest of the chase was a mere formality. Shaw eventually fell caught in the deep off Dwayne Bravo but it was too little too late for CSK. The 138-run opening stand had already done enough damage.

Dhawan had a century for the taking but fell 15 short in the 17th over lbw to Shardul Thakur.

Earlier, Sam Curran hammered 34 off 15 balls at the back-end of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) innings, including thrashing his older brother Tom for 16 runs in three balls in the 19th over, to help CSK reach 188/6 in their 20 overs.

