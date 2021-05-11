IPL 2021: Bowlers Who Conceded Most Runs in a Match This Season

IPL 2021 may have been forced to stop mid-season because of the coronavirus surge, but what we saw were some great cricket matches filled with thrill, excitement, and extraordinary talents.

IPL 2021: Five Most Expensive Overs In This Season

While there was a contest in matches, in some, the bat won the battle with high scores and power hitting. These high scoring games resulted in bowlers hit around the stadium and the run count just did not stop. Many unexpected names conceded a lot of runs in their quota of overs. Here, we look at IPL 14’s top 5 bowlers who conceded most runs in a match.

Lungi Ngidi

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 1 was a run feast. The huge total of 230 put up by CSK was chased down by MI on the last balls. Facing the brunt of power hitting by MI batsman, especially Kieron Pollard, Lungi Ngidi delivered what was the most expensive spell of IPL 2021 and conceded 62 runs in his 4 overs at an economy rate of 15.5 runs per over without picking a wicket.

Pat Cummins

If number one in this list was from CSK, number 2 is from a match against CSK. Kolkata Knight Riders’ Australian pacer Pat Cummins conceded 58 runs in his 4 over spell in another high scoring match that involved CSK. However, Cummins also showed a splendid batting performance in the match and scored a quickfire 66 while batting at number 8 and almost taking KKR to the victory mark.

Sam Curran

CSK’s medium pacer Sam Curran conceded 58 runs in his spell of 4 overs in the match against KKR on April 21. Curran conceded 30 runs in the third over of his spell, this is the joint most expensive over by a CSK bowler. Last year, Lungi Ngidi had also conceded 30 runs in an over in a match against Rajasthan Royals.

Shardul Thakur

Another name on this list from the May 1 clash of CSK and MI is Shardul Thakur. This CSK medium pacer was hit for 56 runs in 4 overs with an economy rate of 14 runs per over. Shardul was able to pick up only 1 wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has an image of a perfect death bowler with deadly Yorkers in his armour. However, this Indian star delivered his most expensive spell of IPL career during the CSK and MI match in Delhi. He conceded 56 runs in his spell of overs, picking one wicket.

