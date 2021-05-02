- Match 28 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
RAJ
HYD165/8(20.0) RR 11
Rajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
- Match 27 - 1 May, SatMatch Ended218/4(20.0) RR 10.9
CHE
MUM219/6(20.0) RR 10.9
Mumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
- Match 30 - 3 May, MonUp Next
KKR
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 31 - 4 May, TueUp Next
SRH
MI
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: Brad Hogg Questions Non-Striker Dhawal Kulkarni's Stance After MI Victory
Kulkarni, the non-striker, backed up too far from the wicket as the defending champions completed the two runs
- IANS
- Updated: May 2, 2021, 7:41 PM IST
Former Australia left-arm wrist spinner Brad Hogg added spice to the “controversy” over the two runs Kieron Pollard and non-striker Dhawal Kulkarni took off the last ball of the innings to help Mumbai Indians (MI) defeat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in New Delhi.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
Kulkarni, the non-striker, backed up too far from the wicket as the defending champions completed the two runs, winning the contest with Kieron Pollard scoring a stroke-filled unbeaten 87 on Saturday.
While there was little chance of a run out as the CSK fielder’s throw from the deep was too wide, yet it reignited the debate about non-strikers backing up too far to avoid a run-out.
Former Rajasthan Royals player, Hogg, tweeted his unhappiness with Kulkarni’s stance, saying, “Sorry again for my harp. Last night last ball 2 runs needed and the non-striker again taking advantage. Is this in the spirit of the game? #MIvsCSK”
He also marked Kulkarni — who was seen standing on the adjacent wicket nearly 14-15 feet away — with a blue circle on the screengrab.
Sorry again for my harp. Last night last ball 2 runs needed and the non striker again taking advantage. Is this in the spirit of the game. #IPL2020 #MIvsCSK pic.twitter.com/HDEwqfSclg
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) May 2, 2021
CSK bowler Lungi Ngidi pitched the ball into the blockhole outside off as Pollard hastily brought his bat down and jammed it down the ground. Faf du Plessis, at long-on, had to move across to his right to hunt the ball down. But there was enough time for Pollard to scamper back for the second.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
-
KOL vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2529 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2429 Apr, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
RR vs SRH, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
PBKS vs DC, IPL, 202102 May Sunday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 202103 May Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule