IPL 2021: Brad Hogg Reveals Reason for SRH's Loss Against CSK
SRH's woes continue this season as they lost by seven wickets to CSK on Wednesday in Delhi. Former Australia spinner Brag Hogg felt that spinner Rashid Khan was not used well by skipper David Warner, and that is what cost them the match. He felt that Warner could have been a little bit more aggressive in his field-settings.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 12:37 PM IST
Hogg tweeted: “Use of Rashid probably cost the @SunRisers last night, could of been a little more aggressive with field placements in his first over, especially when they needed the win to get off the bottom of the ladder.”
Use of Rashid probably cost the @SunRisers last night, could of been a little more aggressive with field placements in his first over, especially when they needed the win to get off the bottom of the ladder #SRHvCSK #IPL2021
— Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 29, 2021
Rashid went on to take 3/36 in his four overs, but could not stop CSK from winning the match.
Meanwhile, after a disappointing loss SRH coach Trevor Bayliss has maintained that team should not lose confidence. “I mean if you look at our first five matches. The first four matches have been lost by only 10 runs. Just got down to one or two small drop catches here and there, misfield, few poor or bad overs,” said Bayliss.
He went on to say that they could repeat the feat of IPL 2020, where they went on to make it to the playoffs once again.
“Obviously, tonight we got beaten fairly well. Important that we don’t lose our confidence or patience, stick together and keep working hard. There are some good players in this team. T20 is a typical game, gets on a roll one way or the other.There are no reason why we can’t do like what we did in last year,” he said.
