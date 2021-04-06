IPL 2021: Breather for Mumbai Indians as Team Tests Negative After Kiran More's Diagnosis

Mumbai Indians breathed a sigh of relief when the all the players returned a negative Covid-19 result. All the players had to take a mandatory test as per the BCCI guidelines as their scout Kiran More tested positive of Coronavirus this morning. It is also learnt that Mumbai Indians called off their practice session once the news broke.”Mumbai Indians and Kiran More have followed all the BCCI health guidelines. The MI medical team will continue to monitor More’s health and abide by the BCCI protocols,” MI said in a tweet. More is said to be asymptomatic and has been isolated.

Meanwhile at Wankhede, venue for IPL opener, things remain chaotic as two more ground staff tested positive for Covid-19.

“Two more ground staff members and one plumber returned with positive Covid-19 results on Monday. Earlier, 10 ground staff members had tested positive for Covid at the Wankhede,” the MCA source told ANI.“There is a clubhouse inside the Wankhede Stadium, all the groundstaff will stay there till the Mumbai leg is over in order to conduct the IPL smoothly,” the source added.

Last week, 10 members of the Wankhede Stadium staff tested positive for the deadly virus which resulted in some franchises sweating over this very fact.“Yes, it was 8 positive cases yesterday as far as ground-staff are concerned. Two more positive cases have emerged and all 10 have been sent back home and are isolated.

“We are bringing fresh ground-staff from the Mumbai CA ground in Kandivali for preparations,” a senior Mumbai CA official told PTI last week.If that wasn’t enough, around six members of the event management team had also tested positive for COVID-19 and have been sent to isolation.On Sunday, the Maharashtra government announced a weekend lockdown from Friday 8 pm to Monday 7 am to curb the spread of Covid-19, but BCCI President Sourav Ganguly insisted that the IPL would go ahead as per the schedule. “Everything will go on as per schedule,” Ganguly told ANI.

