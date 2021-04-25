- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Brian Lara Disagree with Gautam Gambir on MS Dhoni's Batting Position
The former cricketers seem to be in a disagreement on the CSK skipper's role in the batting line-up, with their varying comments to Star Sports
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 10:26 AM IST
Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are faring well in the 14th edition of the league, placing second on the table with their three-out-of-four victories so far. While skipper MS Dhoni has underwhelmed expectations as a cricketer so far, he has managed to keep CSK’s win streak going as a captain, ever since their loss against Delhi Capitals in the series opener.
However, some are in disagreement about his role within the team with former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir remarking that Dhoni coming in at No.7 was detrimental to the team’s batting order, as they needed him higher up top. Gambir expressed the belief that Dhoni would be better off at No.3, in order to keep the runs coming in steady for the team.
Also read: IPL 2021: Gautam Gambhir Slams Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson’s Inconsistency
Brian Lara, however, opined that the CSK skipper did not need to come in so early, considering the existing depth of the Yellow Army’s batting order. Taking to Star Sports, Lara said,
“Of course, he got the gloves in his hands, he has got to take the catches and do the stumpings. But I find that batting order is so long, Dhoni can take some rest.” With Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo already forming the batting order, he remarked that Dhoni’s focus should be on running the ship as captain.
“If he concentrates on that aspect of it, getting every single individual performing, they can go all the way,” Lara added.
However, with both these remarks coming within days of each other, several are of the belief that they might spark controversy.
CSK recently stepped off the plate with an 18-run victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, and will be heading into a fierce battle with table-toppers Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday, April 25.
