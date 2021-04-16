- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
WATCH | IPL 2021: Two Sensational Ravindra Jadeja Fielding Efforts Dismiss KL Rahul and Chris Gayle
Two brilliant fielding efforts from Ravindra Jadeja helped CSK dismiss KL Rahul and Chris Gayle
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 16, 2021, 9:10 PM IST
The bowler Ravindra Jadeja may not have had success against Punjab Kings but the fielder Ravindra Jadeja certainly did. Considered as one of the best fielders in the world, the 32-year-old again showed his as he helped Chennai Super Kings pick up not one but two wickets courtesy of his brilliant fielding.
First, he sent Punjab Kings packing with a brilliant throw from short cover in the third over. Chris Gayle nudged the ball towards backward point and hesitated while taking a single. Rahul, from the non-striker’s end, rushed to complete the single but Jadeja was quick enough to crack the stumps with a direct hit.
Then he took a brilliant diving catch in the fifth over to dismiss the dangerous Chris Gayle. In an attempt to slice a slower delivery towards the backward point, Gayle hit it to Jadeja and the all-rounder made no mistake to complete the diving catch.
Earlier, Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bowl first. Ms Dhoni’s decision bore fruit as Deepak Chahar wreaked havoc, picking up four wickets for fourteen runs in his four overs.
