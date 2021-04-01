IPL 2021 - Bumrah, Chahal & Shami - Three Highest Impact Indian Bowlers In The IPL In The Last Three Editions

The IPL is dominated by batsmen who often hog all the limelight but it is the bowlers who are the real difference between winning and losing an encounter. Teams with the best bowling units have outdone teams with strong batting but weak bowling line-ups in the coveted league. We look back at three highest impact Indian bowlers in the IPL between the 2018 and 2020 editions.

1. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians)

Jasprit Bumrah was the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 in the UAE. He returned with 27 wickets in just 15 matches at an average of 14.96 and strike rate of 13.3. Not only was he a brilliant strike bowler but also very restrictive giving away just 6.73 runs per over – exceptional given that he bowled a number of his overs in the powerplay and at the death.

Bumrah had a slow and indifferent start to the tournament. He picked just 7 wickets and was hammered for 187 runs in his 21 overs at an economy rate of 8.9 in the first 5 matches. His transformation came in the match against the Royals in Abu Dhabi, when for the first time in the tournament, he got a chance to open the bowling for MI. He returned with 4-20 in 4 overs and never looked back. Bumrah picked 20 more wickets in just 9 matches at a stunning economy rate of just 5.4! He bagged two 4-wicket hauls and three 3-wicket hauls in these matches.

Bumrah was also the leading wicket-taker for Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he returned with 19 wickets in 16 matches at a strike rate of 19.4 and economy rate of 6.63. To earn the honour of the highest wicket-taker of the victorious franchise in the previous two editions of the IPL – that was the legacy and contribution of the great Indian speedster in the last couple of years of the competition.

He was also amongst the leading wicket-takers in IPL 2018 where he returned with 17 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 19 and economy rate of 6.88.

A wicket-taker who was phenomenally restrictive giving away less than 7 runs per over in each of these three editions – Bumrah is amongst the highest impact bowlers in the last three seasons of the tournament.

2. Yuzvendra Chahal (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been RCB’s playmaker with the ball in the last three editions of the IPL. He takes control of the game in the middle overs making crucial breakthroughs also keeping the opposition batsmen under a tight leash. He was the leading wicket-taker amongst spinners in the last edition of the IPL bagging 21 wickets in 15 matches at a strike rate of 16.3 at a very impressive economy rate of 7.08.

Chahal is an attacking leg spinner who gets the wickets of big opposition batsmen in the middle overs. What is remarkable is the fact that he is also very restrictive – a rare quality in attacking leg break bowlers.

Chahal was the highest wicket-taker for RCB in the 2019 edition too. He returned with 18 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 16.4 and economy rate of 7.82. He also bagged 12 wickets in the 2018 season at an economy rate of 7.26.

3. Mohammed Shami (Kings XI Punjab)

Mohammed Shami was Punjab Kings’ leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020 with 20 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 16.1. Although a touch expensive, his wicket-taking prowess and the quality of his wickets stood out – most of his wickets were of the opposition top and middle order. Shami bowled with pace and fire and returned with his best figures of 3-15 in 4 overs against the Capitals in Dubai where he accounted for Shaw, Hetmyer and Iyer.

Shami was also the highest wicket-taker for Punjab Kings in 2019 bagging 19 wickets in 14 matches at a strike rate of 17. His best figures came against Mumbai Indians where he got three top-middle order wickets including the ones of the Pandya Brothers conceding just 21 runs off his 4 overs.