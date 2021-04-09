- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Score Quickly Under Pressure?-Brett Lee
Cheteshwar Pujara might have sealed an IPL deal with Chennai Superkings, but according to former Australia cricketer Brett Lee it will not be a cakewalk for India's rock-solid middle-order batsman.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 9, 2021, 11:02 AM IST
Cheteshwar Pujara might have sealed an IPL deal with Chennai Superkings, but according to former Australia cricketer Brett Lee it will not be a cakewalk for India’s rock-solid middle-order batsman. Pujara, who had to wait a long long time to play in the IPL since 2014, will be featuring under MS Dhoni.
“You can look at two different aspects. Firstly, he is a terrific cricketer – there is no doubt about his ability, no doubt about his technique or his determination to bat time. But when you look at the other side of things, you’ve also got to think that this isn’t Test cricket, this is T20s. It’s over in 90 minutes, 20 overs,” Lee said on the show titled T20 Crazy on SportsAdda.
“You’ve got to score runs as quickly as possible. Can he do that under pressure? Maybe he can. What we’ve seen recently in the Australian series is that he loves to bat time so look it’s an interesting call. I’m a big fan of Pujara, I think he has a lot to offer. But let’s see if he can make it in this format,” Lee explained.RCB take on Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021 opener in Chennai.
IPL 2021 Season Preview: Cricket Extravaganza Amid COVID-19, With Mumbai Indians Favourites Again
Even though Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL team ever, yet they haven’t been able to break a trend of losses since 2013. The side has managed to lose all its opening matches in the last eight editions. Cricketnext takes a look at all these matches:
RCB vs MI – April 4, 2013
This was a last-over thriller, where Mumbai were pipped by a narrow margin of 2 runs. RCB scored 156 in their allotted 20 overs, with Chris Gayle top-scoring with unbeaten 92. Mumbai needed 10 runs from the last six balls. Vinay Kumar, who bowled the last over, got the key wickets of Ambati Rayudu and Dinesh Karthik. MI went on to win this season.
KKR vs MI- April 16, 2014
This was a rather lop-sided match between the two giants. KKR went on to score 163, with Jacques Kallis and Manish Pandey doing the damage with the bat. But it was the bowlers who emerged as the eventual stars on the day as Mumbai was left 41 runs short of the target. Later on, the side went on to lose to CSK in the eliminator.
KKR vs MI – April 8, 2015
This was once again a season that belonged to Mumbai Indians, as they lifted their second trophy. But the start to the tournament wasn’t that great. The side ended up setting a target of 168. KKR, on the other hand — courtesy a fifty by Gautam Gambhir achieved the target with ease — and seven wickets & nine balls to spare.
