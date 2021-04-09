IPL 2021: Can Cheteshwar Pujara Score Quickly Under Pressure?-Brett Lee

Cheteshwar Pujara might have sealed an IPL deal with Chennai Superkings, but according to former Australia cricketer Brett Lee it will not be a cakewalk for India’s rock-solid middle-order batsman. Pujara, who had to wait a long long time to play in the IPL since 2014, will be featuring under MS Dhoni.

“You can look at two different aspects. Firstly, he is a terrific cricketer – there is no doubt about his ability, no doubt about his technique or his determination to bat time. But when you look at the other side of things, you’ve also got to think that this isn’t Test cricket, this is T20s. It’s over in 90 minutes, 20 overs,” Lee said on the show titled T20 Crazy on SportsAdda.

"You've got to score runs as quickly as possible. Can he do that under pressure? Maybe he can. What we've seen recently in the Australian series is that he loves to bat time so look it's an interesting call. I'm a big fan of Pujara, I think he has a lot to offer. But let's see if he can make it in this format," Lee explained.

