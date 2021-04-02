IPL 2021: Captaincy Will Take Rishabh Pant's Game to Another Level, Says Mohammad Kaif

Delhi Capitals might be without their regular skipper Shreyas Iyer but that shouldn’t hamper the franchise, feels assistant coach Mohammad Kaif. The former India player tweeted that captaincy will take Pant to another level.

Wishing a speedy recovery to @ShreyasIyer15 who captained us in our dream run to the IPL final. All the best to our dilli ka kadak launda, @RishabhPant17. I’m sure captaincy will take his game to yet another level. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 2, 2021

Earlier in the day Sam Billings too came out and praised this ‘kadak launda’ from Delhi. The 29-year-old was bought by the Delhi-based franchise or his base price of Rs 2 crore in the IPL auction in February. However, this is not the first time that the Englishman will be playing for the Delhi-based side. He was part of the Delhi franchise in IPL 2016 and IPL 2017 season.

“I remember the first time I saw Rishabh play. We had a middle practice, and he was hitting bowlers like Chris Morris, Nathan Coulter-Nile and lot of other bowlers everywhere and then I asked Rahul Dravid (then Delhi franchise mentor), “Who is this guy?” And now we all know who Rishabh Pant is and I actually said back then that he’s probably the best young player I have ever seen. We have seen what he does on a regular basis in the India shirt and also in the Delhi shirt. I am really happy for him and he will go from strength to strength,” said Billings.

He is also excited about Delhi Capitals’ chances in the Indian Premier League this season. “It’s great to be back at the IPL. There are a great group of players and the DC camp has been very welcoming. I am very excited to be here,” he said in a Delhi Capitals release.

“I love the IPL. It’s one of the best competitions in the world and the buzz around the IPL is something that you can’t get anywhere else in the world, so I am just looking forward to playing in the tournament again. My game has improved a lot since I last played for Delhi. Hopefully, we can kick-on as a group and win the competition this year,” he said.