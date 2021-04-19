IPL 2021: Challenge Would Be to Switch on Mentally Against Mumbai Indians, Says Shikhar Dhawan

After a fantabulous match-winning inning on Sunday, 18 April, against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capital’s (DC) top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan is of the opinion that in their next match against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, 20th April at MA Chidambaram Stadium, they would require more mental cricket, strategies and an optimistic approach as last year’s IPL finale memories aren’t that stale.

“The Mumbai Indians have played three games in Chennai, so they know the conditions there, for us the challenge would be to switch on mentally according to the wicket and prepare our plan,” Dhawan said.

“Then we just have to go out there and implement the plan and play with a positive mindset and look to win the game,” he added

Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have played three games each so far, and stand at a 2-win and 1-loss each. While Mumbai has played all their games in Chennai, it will be the first time that Delhi plays at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

The stoic player when asked how he delivers consistent performance went on to say that he keeps it cool in his mind and makes it look easy.

“I just look to take it easy. In my mind, I tell myself that I am very fit and strong and my journey will be very easy.”

A Sunday spent well 😏 Great win boys @DelhiCapitals 💪💥 Thank you for your wishes. pic.twitter.com/YRgsbZSsbx — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) April 18, 2021

Dhawan’s responsible 92 off 49 balls resulted in a second win for DC against PBKS on Sunday while chasing a score of 196 in the game. He and Prithvi Shaw gave DC the perfect start as they stitched a 59 run partnership for the first wicket. The veteran batsman was all praises for his opening partner.

“We needed a good start according to the situation and Prithvi played really well in the first two to three overs,” said Dhawan.

