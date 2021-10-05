IPL 2021: Check Out Rohit Sharma’s Adorable Prank on Wife Ritika Sajdeh

Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians (MI) squad is currently facing a dire crisis as the defending champions are on the verge of an early exit from the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). However, off the field, the MI skipper is as cheerful as ever. Recently, he pulled off an adorable prank on his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Rohit also shared the video of the same on Instagram with his 20.7 million followers.

The short clip starts with Rohit standing in front of a mirror to show his fans that he is holding a candy in his hand using his phone’s back camera.

After that, he closes his fist and walks inside another room to give Ritika the chocolate with his fist closed. On seeing Rohit enter the room with his fist forward, Ritika looked horrified as she believed that the 34-year-old was going to pull a prank on her. After seeing Ritika’s reaction, Rohit could be heard consoling her and saying that he will never scare her and he just wants a little fist bump.

Have a look at Rohit’s prank on Ritika:

In the end, Ritika half-heartedly agrees with Rohit and gave him a fist bump and what happened next melted her heart as India’s limited-overs vice-captain livingly opened his hand to give her the candy. The video concluded with a blushing Ritika shyly looking away from the camera after taking the candy.

Meanwhile, on the field, Rohit’s team’s performance have been below-par as they have managed to win just one game in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) leg of the league.

At present, Mumbai are placed at the seventh spot in the IPL points table. So far in this season, they have played 12 games and have managed to win just five of them while losing seven encounters.

Mumbai will next take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 51st match of IPL on Tuesday, October 5, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

