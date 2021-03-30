- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
IPL 2021: CSK's Cheteshwar Pujara, Robin Uthappa and K Gowtham Share First Experience After Training
The MS Dhoni-led CSK side will look to bounce back from the lows of IPL 2020. They will be playing their first five games in Mumbai.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: March 30, 2021, 1:22 PM IST
After Team India won the recently concluded ODI series against England and finished their international commitments, the focus now turns to the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is scheduled to start on April 9, 2021. While few players, who did not feature in the limited-overs leg of the India vs England series, joined their respective IPL franchises well in advance, other players had undergone quarantine and are joining practice drills to be in tune before the 52-day long T20 extravaganza starts.
Chennai Super Kings’ new signings Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara and K Gowtham after serving the mandatory quarantine period began training with the CSK camp in Mumbai. Three-time champions CSK will face last year’s runners-up Delhi Capitals on April 10 and the new recruits shared their excitement of being in the yellow jersey.
IPL 2021: From 3 Title Wins To Cameos With The Bat – Best of MSD in the IPL
In a video uploaded by CSK on social media, the trio could be seen hitting their straps. India’s Test specialist Pujara took to the nets to have a batting practice session and in the video, he said, “Really happy, it’s good to be out on the field.It’s good to be wearing yellow, really looking forward to my stint with CSK.”
Watch it here:
Robin Uthappa, who was traded from the Rajasthan Royals, said that he has been practicing in the yellow jersey for over a month, adding, “Enjoying it, looking forward to it and hopefully, I can begin really well.”
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s CSK Shift Preparatory Camp from Chennai to Mumbai
While K Gowtham, whose inclusion took everyone by surprise when he was roped in by CSK for a whopping Rs 9.25 crore in the IPL auctions in February this year, said, “Superb, it feels like a free bird now. I would say dream come true.”
Meanwhile, the MS Dhoni-led CSK side will look to bounce back from the lows of IPL 2020. They will be playing their first five games in Mumbai.
