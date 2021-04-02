IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Full Squad & Players Bought This Year

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings had a hefty Rs. 22.90 crore available salary cap ahead of the auctions. They then went on to pick up 6 players during the auction. They acquired the services of 3 overseas and 3 domestic players. After a tough year in 2020, CSK would want to make it to the playoffs and they have a solid squad at their disposal.

As far as the auctions are concerned, Krishnappa Gowtham became the biggest buy for CSK as he was snapped up for Rs. 9.25 crore. They also acquired the services of England all-rounder Moeen Ali and the franchise splurged Rs. 7 crore for the all-rounder. CSK also bought Indian Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara at his base price of Rs. 50 lakhs.

CSK retained 18 players in their team. Along with MS Dhoni, they also kept the services Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood and R Sai Kishore. However, Hazlewood has now withdrawn from the tournament.

Here we take a look at the complete squad of the Chennai Super Kings:

Batsmen: Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Cheteshwar Pujara, C Hari NishanthBowlers: Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, KM Asif, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, M Harisankar Reddy, K. Bhagath VarmaAll-rounders: Karn Sharma, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, K GowthamWicket-keepers: MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesan

Here is the full list of players bought by Chennai Super Kings at the IPL auction 2021:

Krishnappa Gowtham (All-Rounder) – Rs. 9.25 crore

Moeen Ali (All-Rounder) – Rs. 7 crore

Cheteshwar Pujara (Batsman) – Rs. 50 crore

K Bhagath Varma (All-Rounder) – Rs. 20 lakh

C Hari Nishaanth (Batsman) – Rs. 20 lakh

Harisankar Reddy (Bowler) – Rs. 20 lakh

