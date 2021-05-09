IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings Mid-Season Review: MS Dhoni's Men Bounce Back After 2020 Nightmare

After a nightmare in the previous season, Chennai Super Kings managed to script a superb turnaround in 2021. They made a few additions and tweaks to their side heading into this season and that has paid-off really well. They backed the players that failed in the previous season and these players got the results for captain MS Dhoni. It seemed to have worked out perfectly for Chennai, who stand second with five wins and two defeats.

Here’s How Sachin Tendulkar and The Lot Wished Their Mums on Mother’s Day

Chennai also identified their strongest XI, using only 13 players as of now – one being a condition-based change in Lungi Ngidi and Dwayne Bravo kept being rotated; and the inclusion of Moeen Ali was a masterstroke as he rendered tremendous balance to the side.

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal’s Wife Dhanashree Verma’s Latest ‘Groove Mix

Moeen at No.3 provided them with both stability and power-hitting. They are also the best side in the death overs, scoring at 13.02 runs per over, courtesy primarily of Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja.

Both Curran and Deepak Chahar got crucial wickets and this sees them in the top 10 wicket-takers of the tournament. Faf du Plessis, on the other hand, hit a rich vein of form and he kept giving the side superb starts along with young batting star Ruturaj Gaejwad.

IPL 2021: Preity Zinta Gets Herself Clicked with the Other Shahrukh

“I think addressing the problem [what’s been different for CSK this year?] The earlier you settle the issue, the better it is. The fact was 5-6 months we were out of cricket last year and that also makes it difficult. Longer quarantine and quite a lot of factors. If I have to sum it up, the players have taken up more responsibility this year,” captain MS Dhoni said when he was asked the big reasons behind this change in fortunes.

Dhoni has backed the strategy of sticking with players for a long time and at the same time, he also praised the importance of players who could not get a chance to feature in the starting XI.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here