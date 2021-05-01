IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute to Frontline Workers on Labour Day

With the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the very soul of the country, India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday. IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

The IPL franchises are doing their bit by posting an awareness message and contributing their bit in order to ease the scarcity that is prevalent all over the country. Earlier this week, Delhi Capitals announced that their patrons, the JSW Foundation and GMR Varalakshmi Foundation are offering financial support amounting to INR 1.5 Crores to NCR based NGOs, the Hemkunt Foundation and Uday Foundation. While Rajasthan Royals donated a sizeable amount (Rs 7.2 Crore) in India’s fight against Covid-19.

On Saturday, May 1, on the occasion of International Labour Day, CSK’s official Twitter handle Saturday posted a video in which the likes of Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen paying a tribute to all frontline workers.

They were quoted saying “A message for frontline workers, we want to take this time to thank all the frontline workers who are doing a great job. In these tough times, they have been really exceptional, we cannot thank you guys enough for all the hard work you have been doing,” said the players collectively in the video posted.

A small tribute to the frontline warriors who have been tirelessly working for OUR safety and lives. Thank you #LabourDay #MayDay #InternationalWorkersDay #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/d8E6qZPuiT — Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021

“It is a scary time in our lives at the moment, you are at the thick of it, we are thinking about you and we are thankful for all you do. On this Labour Day, we would like to thank you for looking after us. We highly appreciate your work,” they added. CSK is currently at the top of the IPL points table with 10 points from six games. The side will take on Mumbai Indians later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians and team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has announced that his family has decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India to help in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic which is raging throughout the country.

