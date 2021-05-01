- Match 26 - 30 Apr, FriMatch Ended179/5(20.0) RR 8.95
PUN
BLR145/8(20.0) RR 8.95
Punjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
KOL
DEL156/3(20.0) RR 7.7
Delhi beat Kolkata by 7 wickets
- Match 28 - 2 May, SunUp Next
RR
SRH
15:30 IST - Delhi
- Match 29 - 2 May, SunUp Next
PBKS
DC
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Pay Tribute to Frontline Workers on Labour Day
The IPL Squads are doing their bit by posting an awareness message and contributing their bit in order to ease the scarcity that is prevalent all over the country.
With the Covid-19 pandemic gripping the very soul of the country, India’s daily coronavirus tally crossed the grim milestone of four lakh, while the death toll rose to 2,11,853 with 3,523 fresh fatalities, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday.
A small tribute to the frontline warriors who have been tirelessly working for OUR safety and lives.
Thank you #LabourDay #MayDay #InternationalWorkersDay #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/d8E6qZPuiT
— Chennai Super Kings – Mask Pdu Whistle Pdu! (@ChennaiIPL) May 1, 2021
