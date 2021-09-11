IPL 2021: Where Chennai Super Kings Stand And How Can They Qualify For The Playoffs

The 14th season of the Indian Premier League is set to resume after a hiatus of four months due to the deadly covid-19 outbreak inside the IPL bio-secure bubble. After a forgettable 2020 Chennai Super Kings, the three-time champions looked like a well-oiled machine when the season started barring two occasions.

The MS Dhoni-led side did not get off to a very encouraging start to the 2021 season as they went down to Delhi Capitals but soon found their momentum by bagging five wins back-to-back. They lost their seventh match of the season to Mumbai Indians on May 1, 2021, which proved to be the last match they played before the organisers halted the league. Three members from CSK contingent tested positive for COVID-19; this included coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, Michael Hussey and a team bus driver.

At the end of the first seven games, CSK had the best net run rate – +1.263 – which hands them a great chance to make it to the playoffs when the season resumes. Also, they were one of the most consistent sides in terms of players being used. The Chennai-based side used only 13 players.

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS’ SEASON SO FAR

Standings

Position: 2nd | Matches Played: 7 | Matches Won: 5 | Points: 10

Remaining Matches

September 19: vs Mumbai Indians September 24: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore September 26: vs Kolkata Knight Riders September 30: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad October 2: vs Rajasthan Royals October 4: vs Delhi Capitals October 7: vs Punjab Kings

Top Run-getter

Faf du Plessis - Matches Played: 7 | Runs Scored: 320 | Average: 64.00 | Strike-Rate: 145.45 | HS: 95*

Top wicket-taker

Sam Curran - Matches Played: 7 | Wickets Taken: 9 | Average: 24.11 | Economy: 8.68| BBI: 3/34

Team Changes

Chennai Super Kings are one of the few sides that have remained unchanged for the UAE leg of the IPL 2021. The Whistlepodus will even get the services of Aussie quick Josh Hazlewood, who left the first half of IPL 2021 midway due to the bio-bubble fatigue in India.

Play off Scenario

With 10 points already in their bag, MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings should qualify for the playoffs without any fuss. They are currently ranked second in the table, tied on points with RCB and two points ahead of fourth-placed Mumbai Indians.

Generally, a team needs 16 points to confirm their playoffs berth, so three wins out of seven matches should suffice. However, a top-two finish would give them an extra opportunity to qualify for the final they would undoubtedly aim for when their season resumes on September 19

