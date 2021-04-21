- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings' Ravindra Jadeja Pretends to Drop a Catch against Rajasthan Royals
Jadeja not only gave a breakthrough by picking two important wickets, but he also impressed everyone with his fine fielding skills.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 21, 2021, 1:44 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) registered their second consecutive win in the season after beating Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 45 runs in Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Thanks to a sensational spell from spin duo Moeen Ali (3/7 in three overs) and Ravindra Jadeja (2/28) that triggered a massive Royals batting collapse and led to a comprehensive win.
However, Jadeja not only gave a breakthrough by picking two important wickets, but he also impressed everyone with his fine fielding skills that resulted in four catches by the end of the match. The all-rounder scooped catches off Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, and Jaydev Unadkat to dismiss them and had a busy day on the field.
The 32-year old, however, didn’t fail to have some fun in between all the action. Jadeja once again impressed as he tried to do fake fielding to bring some suspense. During the 15th over of the second innings, RR’s Parag mistimed a lofted shot off Ali’s first delivery of the over. It went straight to deep mid-wicket where Jadeja was placed, he took the catch with ease. However, he added some suspense as he pretended to drop the ball outside the boundary rope to have some fun.
Watch it here:
— Aditya Das (@lodulalit001) April 19, 2021
Earlier in the match, CSK managed to score 188/9, with a combined effort by the team, even as Chetan Sakariya (3/36) and Morris (2/33) shared five wickets. In reply, Samson-led RR started their chase on a confident note with Jos Buttler taking charge. But once he was dismissed by Jadeja for 49, their middle order buckled and collapsed as Ali picked three wickets, Sam Curran and Jadeja picked two each to restrict RR at 143/9 in the allotted 20 overs.
CSK will now face Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday’s second double header of the tournament in Mumbai, while RR take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Thursday, April 22 at the same venue.
