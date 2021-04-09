IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Recognises 'Super Lions' From Last Season

Just ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have turned to motivation as a way to boost some confidence back in time for the new season. The three-time champions held a mini-award session to recognize the performance of a couple of their key players from the previous IPL edition. CSK shared a few photos on their official Instagram account on Thursday, that showed South African legend Faf Du Plessis and English all-rounder Sam Curran taking home the honors for being the team’s highest run-scorer and wicket-taker, respectively.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni and their talisman batsman Suresh Raina presented Du Plessis with a trophy, while the skipper was joined by all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja when they handed the award to Curran. The franchise’s post referred to the duo as “Super Lions”.

See it here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CNZKxy3g1fg

CSK veteran Du Plessis was on fire in the UAE last season. The South African finished as the highest run-scorer for the team, securing 449 runs and ending the campaign with four fifties to his name. In the course of 13 matches he played in the 2020 season, he smashed 42 fours and 14 sixes and had a highest score of 87. He averaged at just over 40 and had a strike of 140.75.

On the other hand, Curran, playing in his first season with the Yellow Army, picked 13 wickets from 14 games. With the best figures of 3/19, he also made a decent contributions with bat. The English all-rounder scored 186 runs, which were peppered with 12 fours and the same number of sixes.

Meanwhile, Dhoni-led CSK side will clash with newly-appointed captain Rishabh Pant and Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first match of the season on Saturday, April 10, in Mumbai. According to the IPL schedule, CSK will play their first five fixtures in Mumbai, before migrating to Delhi to play four in the national capital. This will be followed by three in Bengaluru, and the last two games in Kolkata to conclude their league stage.

