IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Strongest Possible XI

After enduring their worst-ever season last year, Chennai Super Kings will want to make amends in IPL 2021. The yellow brigade made a number of smart acquisitions as they snapped up off-spinning all-rounders Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham. And, they also signed veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara.

Complete CSK squad for IPL 2021:MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, R Sai Kishore, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Krishnappa Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth

Here is CSK’s strongest possible XI for the IPL:

Openers: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa

Veteran Robin Uthappa will don the yellow jersey this season and he might well accompany Ruturaj Gaikwad to open the innings. He has been in fine form and would want to give CSK explosive starts up front.

Middle Order: Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Suresh Raina will back at number 3 and he will be followed by Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu and then captain Dhoni. There is a lot of experience in the middle order, one that can post or chase down any score on their day.

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali

They have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to all-rounders as in Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran, they have three players who can change the match – both with the bat and ball. Moeen and Jadeja will also be the spinners, while Sam Curran can also take the new ball.

Bowlers: Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi

These three pacers have been a consistent presence for CSK with the new ball and now, they have the experience and skillsets to make a difference with the new ball as well as in the death overs.