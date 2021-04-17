- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings Thump Punjab Kings, Virender Sehwag Tweets 'They Are Back'
Chennai Super Kings Beat Punjab Kings by six wickets and 26 balls to spare in IPL 2021 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 17, 2021, 7:27 AM IST
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has come out in full support of MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings after the men in yellow registered their first win in IPL 2021. It was not a win, it was a thumping really where CSK beat PBKS by six wickets with 26 balls to spare. This is what Sehwag tweeted:
Romba Nalla victory.
They are back. #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/7t3aLxMCbT
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 16, 2021
This is not the first time Sehwag’s tweet are getting all the traction. A few days ago his cryptic tweet on Mumbai and India youngster Prithvi Shaw also took his fans by surprise. Sehwag posted a picture of himself, and the two legendary batsman alongside him: Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara.
A good day for us. pic.twitter.com/2trokngAoi
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 10, 2021
This was in a reference to the recent instances where former cricketers have regularly compared Shaw to Sehwag, Tendulkar and Lara. Ravi Shastri even went onto say that there is a ‘bit of Sehwag, Tendulkar and Lara’ in Shaw. Meanwhile Shaw’s stunning assault of 72 off just 38 balls laced with some outrageous shots and heavenly timing took MS Dhoni and his bowlers by surprise, along with Shikhar Dhawan’s equally devastating 85 off just 54 balls. The duo’s partnership of 138 13.3 overs helped new Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant register his first win as captain against the veteran MS Dhoni. But, the talk of the town was Shaw and especially his transformation after being dropped owing to poor form in the middle of the Australia tour last December.
