IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – Head To Head Record

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings clash with Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals on Saturday, April 10 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Unfortunately, due to the increasing number of coronavirus cases, no audience has been allowed to watch the match. Cricket enthusiasts can however watch the match from the comforts of their home on Sony Sports Network and on Disney+Hotstar. The outing will begin from 7:30 PM IST.

Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches – CSK 15 | DC 8)

Both the sides have met 23 times. For the majority of the matches, Chennai have been on the winning end with a total of 15 out of 23 wins. The only time Delhi has emerged stronger than CSK was in IPL 2020 season, in which they also reached the finals. The team have registered the win in only 8 fixtures.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

The latest two matches which were played in IPL 2020 were won by Delhi Capital apart from that the remaining three matches ended on Chennai’s side.

Last 5 matches

DC won by 44 runs

DC won by 5 wickets

CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK won by 80 runs

CSK won by 6 wickets

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

The match played on September 25 saw DC beat CSK by 44 runs at the Dubai Stadium. Prithvi Shaw became the player of the match and was also the highest run scorer forDC. He had managed 64 runs from 43 balls. Pant and Shikhar Dhawan too managed 37 runs and 35 runs, respectively.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals won the match by five wickets on October 17 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan became the player of the match after he scored a century. Dhawan slammed 101 runs from 58 balls. In the bowling line up, Deepak Chahar took two wickets while Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo took one wicket each.

Meeting in Visakhapatnam 2019:

The two sides met for the second qualifier round of the IPL 2019 at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. In the match, CSK beat Delhi by six wickets. Faf du Plessis became the player of the match after he slammed a half century. Apart from him, Shane Watson hit an impressive 50 in the match.

Meeting in Chennai 2019:

CSK registered the win by 80 runs in the match at MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 1. Captain Dhoni bagged the player of the match after scoring 44 runs. Suresh Raina scored the maximum runs for the team. He managed 59 runs from 37 balls.

Meeting in Delhi 2019:

The March 26 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium saw CSK win the match by six wickets. Shane Watson was the player of the match after he pulled off 44 runs from 26 balls. Dhoni was the second highest scorer of the team with 32 runs.

