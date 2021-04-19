IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals – Head To Head Record

Chennai Super Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in the Match 12 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The outing scheduled for Monday, April 19 will start from 7:30 PM IST at the Wankhede Stadium. The match will be played in a closed stadium due to the ongoing coronavirus cases. IPL fans can watch the match on Sony Sports Network and on Disney+Hotstar.

Overall Head-to-Head: (23 matches- CSK 14 | RR 9)

The two teams have met 19 times in their IPL tenure. During this period MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings have managed the win in 14 games while Rajasthan Royals have had to settle for only 9 victories. In the 2020 season of the IPL, RR won both matches against CSK.

Recent Head-to-Head: (Last 5 matches)

RR won by 7 wickets

RR won by 16 runs

CSK won by 8 runs

CSK won by 4 runs

RR won by 4 wickets

Last encounter in IPL 2020:

RR triumphed over CSK by 7 wickets in the last match these two sides played against each other on October 19 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Opting to bat first, CSK never really got going and managed to post just 125 runs on the board. RR while chasing, had a rough start too, but Job Buttler’s unbeaten 70 from 48 deliveries ensured RR crossed the line.

First encounter in IPL 2020:

In this high-scoring game, RR batted first and posted a huge target of 217 baking on impressive knocks from Steven Smith (69 from 47) and Sanu Samson (74 off 32). For CSK while chasing, Faf du Plessis played a spending knock of 72 off just 37 deliveries. However, the men in yellow eventually fell short by 16 runs.

Meeting in Chennai 2019:

CSK asked to bat first posted a solid total of 175 thanks to MS Dhoni’s unbeaten knock of 75 off 46 deliveries. RR in their chase had a poor start as the top order crumbled against CSK’s bowling attack. Ben Stokes (46 off 26) did try to keep his side in the game, however, Rajasthan eventually fell short of the target by 8 runs.

Meeting in Jaipur 2019:

Batting first RR posted a target of a respectable total of 155 losing six wickets in the process. Chennai’s top-order faltered against the Rajasthan pacers. But fifties from Ambati Rayudu (57 off 47) and Dhoni (58 off 43) ensured CSK’s victory.

Meeting in Jaipur 2018:

Batting first, Chennai went on to post a target of 177 thanks to comprehensive batting effort from the CSK batsmen. However, Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 95 from 60 ensured RR came out victorious.

