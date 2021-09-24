IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Probable XI-Sam Curran, Navdeep Saini On Cusp of Return

RCB would look to make some wholesale changes when they take on Chennai Super Kings in the the first IPL clash at Sharjah International Stadium this season. Unlike Abu Dhabi, Dubai…Sharjah is a small ground and anything above 170 is a par score on this pitch. RCB, who comprises of a solid top order in Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and Ab de Villiers, can use this opportunity to come back to form and do a turnaround. In last game, they were bundled out for paltry 92; they need runs big time.

Probable XI

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat (wk), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David/Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj and Kyle Jamieson/Navdeep Saini

Australian Maxwell did justify his high price tag during the first leg, becoming the side’s top scorer. He would be raring to go once again as will the ever-reliant De Villiers. The RCB bowlers will also have to forget the underwhelming display against KKR. While pacers Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel bowled well, Kiwi quick Kyle Jamieson, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga all had leaked more than 10 runs an over.

Meanwhile, everything fell in place for CSK in their opening match against Mumbai Indians. MSD being MSD would like to svoid too much chop and change. CSK could have suffered the reversal in their tie against Mumbai had it not been for youngster Ruturaj Gaikwad’s mature unbeaten knock of 88 off 58 balls. The team’s leading run-getter Faf du Plessis (320 runs), Moeen Ali were out for ducks while Ambati Rayudu was retired hurt on nought. Veterans Suresh Raina and Dhoni also failed to reach double digit scores and the side was reeling at 24 for 4.

CSK: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja

