IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Who is Tim David? RCB’s New Debutante

Royal Challengers Bangalore handed debut to Tim David in place of Sachin Baby for the IPL clash against Chennai Superkings at Sharjah. Virat Kohli and his men had a horrendous start to the second leg of the tournament, and they were in no mood to make any more gaffe after getting bowled out for 93 runs against KKR. David hails from Singapore and will be batting in lower middle order. It has been a rapid rise for the 25-year-old who bagged a surprise deal at RCB… Here’s all you need to know.

Who is Tim David?

David is born in Singapore in 1996. However, his family hails from Australia and moved to the nation in 1990. His father has represented Singapore. He was just two when his family moved back to Perth and his childhood was spent mainly in Australia. He later returned to Singapore as Western Australia, a club for whom he played domestic cricket, delisted him.

Limelight Moment?

David was nothing but an unknown commodity until he was picked up by Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021 Drafts. He made an impact with innings of 23 off 15 and 64* off 36 balls. Here are his T20 numbers: 558 runs in 14 T20I innings at an average of 46.50 and strike rate of 158.52, and 1033 runs in 39 T20 innings at 38.25 (average) and 155.33 (strike rate).

Current Form

David was in super hot form in CPL 2021 where he accounted for 282 runs and hence was the third highest run getter for St Lucia Kings.His BBL coach Adam Griffith has only word of encouragement for him: “He’s got no fear," Griffith told ESPNcricinfo. “I was watching the Caribbean Premier League the other day. The second ball he faced in the competition he smacked someone over cover for six. He watches the ball really hard. He doesn’t lift his head when he hits it because he knows he’s got the power to do what he needs to do. I think that’s a big part of his success. And he’s starting to get a reputation. And once people start to get a reputation bowlers start to tighten a little bit and that’s part of it as well."

