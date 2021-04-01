- Match 16 - 22 Apr, ThuMatch Ended177/9(20.0) RR 8.85
RAJ
BLR181/0(20.0) RR 8.85
Bangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Chennai Superkings' Cheeky Tweet on Josh Hazlewood Fires up Fans' Imagination
With everyone asking who will replace Hazlewood at CSK, the franchise gave away some hint but not so easily.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 1, 2021, 6:28 PM IST
After Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the IPL 2021 days after its schedule start, his franchise Chennai Superkings came out with a ‘hint’ on social media about his replacement.Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood has decided to pull out of this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) because of fatigue and the need to spend some time with his family following 10-long months in bubbles. The pacer was on Chennai Super Kings’ books for the season but the three-time champions will now have to look for a replacement as the tournament start date draws near.
Will be missing some Josh this #Summerof2021! Hoping for some aussome action soon in #Yellove! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/cTRGbFvHP7
— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 1, 2021
Replacement??
— Ashwathiᶜˢᵏ (@Dhonifan184) April 1, 2021
Mark wood now how’s the josh
— A.R.Jagirdar (@Amaregouda33) April 1, 2021
Announce replacement ASAP …so that the player will be available for selection from start.
— MsvVamsi (@Vamsi4NTR) April 1, 2021
Surely mark wood will be fit for this team to give more power through pace
— Prince Sunny (@sohithsunny80) April 1, 2021
Hazlewood went on to add that along with the mentioned tours, the Aussies will also have to play the World T20 later this year followed by the Ashes and he wants to be at the top of his game for them.However, Twitterati have been joking that’s not the case and Hazlewood is backing out because of Pujara’s presence in the CSK squad.
-
-
