IPL 2021 Chennai Weather Update, KKR vs MI: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report And Weather Forecast
IPL Chennai Weather Update: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Weather Report
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 13, 2021, 4:58 PM IST
The fifth match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness defending champions Mumbai Indians locking horns against two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. After a loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the season opener by two wickets, Mumbai Indians will be looking forward to redeeming themselves in the game against KKR. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, started their campaign with a victory against SRH by ten runs and will be therefore buzzing with confidence.
The toss can play an important role, however, the teams will be confused regarding their choices. The first match of IPL 2021 saw the team chasing i.e RCB winning the game, while the second game at the same venue saw KKR, which was batting first, emerging as the winner. Meanwhile, the captain winning the toss can opt to bowl first considering that the presence of dew in the second half can make things difficult for the bowling side.
IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Weather Report
When Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians will face each other, the weather is going to be hot and humid with a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum temperature of 27°C. The expected precipitation falling is 0.00 mm, thus the chances of rain disturbing the game are minimal.
IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians: Chennai Pitch Report
The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is likely to favor spin bowling as it is renowned for being a rank-turner. Both KKR and MI boasts of having a competent spin attack and will be excited to bowl in Chepauk. However, this doesn’t mean that the pitch has nothing to offer to the batsmen. The batters will have to be careful in their approach and need to take their time to get used to the surface.
