IPL 2021: Cheteshwar Pujara Receives CSK Jersey from Skipper MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings welcomed their new team members with a ceremony headlined by skipper MS Dhoni. The latter gave away the jerseys to these players — Cheteshwar Pujara, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa and Krishnappa Gowtham — and continued this tradition. Pujara, who is returning to the league after 2014, thanked Dhoni after being welcomed into the team.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Mumbai Residents Near Wankhede Stadium Write to CM Uddhav Thackeray to Shift Matches

He wrote, “Excited and honoured to receive the official kit from @msdhoni bhai and the @ChennaiIPL family! Looking forward to a great season ahead.”

Meanwhile, Pragyan Ojha believes that Pujara might not get a game for CSK straight up. But he also went on to say that his presence will be a big boost to the CSK camp.

Pujara has a decent record in T20s, where he has hit runs with an average of close to 30 and a strike rate touching 110. In 2019, he had smashed a ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that had stunned many.

On the other hand, Three-time Indian Premier League champions received another blow ahead of the start of the IPL season 14. After top Aussie pacer, Josh Hazlewood pulled out of the IPL just days before the start of the tournament, now the Chennai based IPL franchise is finding it hard to replace him.

According to a report in TOI, Australia’s Billy Stanlake and England’s pacer Reece Topley have rejected the offer to join the IPL franchise due to the rise in Covid-19 cases in India.

ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Everything You Need to Know — Full Schedule, Squad Details, First-timers in IPL and List of Venues

The report added, other fringe players, who were also approached by the franchise, have so far not accepted CSK’s offer. In addition, a member from the CSK content team also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, however, as per reports the concerned individual was not in contact with any team members.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here