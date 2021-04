IPL 2021: Chris Gayle and Punjab Kings Teammates Celebrate 'Thigh-Five'

As the biggest T20 cricket extravaganza the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition kick starts today in Chennai, all the eight franchises are set to vie against each other in the 52-day long tournament. And are leaving no stone unturned in preparations.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PK), formerly known as Kings XI Punjab’s player Chris Gayle, who recently began training with the team after completing his mandatory quarantine has been keeping his teammates entertained. The Caribbean star during a practice session was seen in a jovial mood and having a good time with some of his teammates.

The Punjab franchise shared an Instagram Reels video on Thursday, which shows the Universal Boss along with Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Mandeep Singh can be seen imitating Shikhar Dhawan’s famous thigh-five celebratory move. Dhawan is popular for this signatory move where he pats his thigh after scoring big runs or a catch.

The brief video clip shows the PK players in a good mood and the franchise captioned the post as, “Yeah, the Japps are back!”

Meanwhile, KL Rahul led Punjab Kings’ will play their first match of the IPL 2021 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The Kings’ finished sixth after registering six wins and eight defeats during IPL 2020.

They would want to forget their inconsistent form from IPL 2020 and make an all-out attempt to win their maiden IPL title this year. To do the same, the team made some big buys during the IPL auction in February. They roped in Australian pacer Jhye Richardson for Rs 14 crore, while another compatriot Riley Meredith was added for Rs 8 crore. The franchise also roped in Indian rookie Shahrukh Khan, top rank T20I English batsman Dawid Malan, New South Wales cricketer Moises Henriques and Jamaican star Fabian Allen among others to the team.

