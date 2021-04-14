IPL 2021-Chris Gayle Has Most Sixes; But Rohit Sharma Has Got All the Boundaries

Rohit Sharma is no match for Chris Gayle in terms of physique. He also is quite far away when it comes to hitting the maximums in IPL. But there is one area where he aces the Universe Boss. The number of boundaries. Rohit has 462 boundaries to his name while Gayle has 388. This is because the Universe Boss has kept himself quite busy hitting the maximums–351 to be precise. Rohit has 215 sixes to his name.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

All of this and lot more about Rohit’s persona came out when India women cricketer Jemimah Rodriguez sat with him for a free-wheeling chat. She asked Rohit about his favourite films, his favourite IPL title and a lot more. Rohit who has won five IPL titles, picked 2017 win as his favourite.

Michael Vaughan Surprised at Rajasthan Royals’ Tactics of Using Jos Buttler

“No, I have more fours in IPL than Chris. He has got more sixes for sure in the IPL, he told her in a programme for ‘Dream 11.’ He added: “I would pick 2017 as we only made 129 and to defend that score on any pitch in any conditions against any opposition in a final is a big achievement.” The game which was played in Pune saw Mumbai being restricted to just 129. Rising Pune Supergiants (now defunct) led by Steve Smith almost got there only to miss the target by just one run.

Earlier yesterday…Mumbai Indians snatched victory from the jaws of defeat to keep their dominance over Kolkata Knight Riders intact in the IPL 2021 game at Chennai on Tuesday. KKR needed 31 needed off 31 with seven wickets in hand at one stage but choked big time as Mumbai got off the mark this year.

From that position, Nitish Rana and Shakib Al Hasan threw their wickets. And then, Andre Russell (9 off 15) and Dinesh Karthik (8* off 11) struggled to find the boundary as Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult did the job for MI. Krunal Pandya finished an incredible spell of 1 for 13 in 4 overs, while Rahul Chahar had wrecked the KKR top order with four wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here