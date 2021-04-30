- Match 25 - 29 Apr, ThuMatch Ended154/6(20.0) RR 7.7
IPL 2021: Chris Gayle Proves He's The Universe Boss of Carrom Tricks Too | Watch Video
The West Indian star could be seen enjoying a game of carrom in a video posted by the Punjab Kings official Instagram account
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 30, 2021, 10:30 AM IST
ff Chris Gayle may not be having the best of time with the bat on the field, he continues to delight his fans off it in the ongoing IPL season. The 41-year-old veteran is often the star of Punjab Kings’ social media posts and was recently captured playing a game of football, again putting on display his various talents.
Gayle was at it again on Thursday and this time, he proved his talent in carrom. PBKS shared a video of the moment when the Jamaican superstar pocketed the queen, with the Punjabi caption, ‘Rani toh Boss ni,’ which translates to ‘The Queen belongs to the Boss.’
Watch here:
In the clip, Gayle can be seen trying to capture the queen piece with a careful twitch of his fingers before breaking into a wide grin upon completing the feat. He even did a little goofy victory dance for the camera.
Meanwhile, PBKS continue to struggle having endured a poor season so far with two wins out of six matches played . Gayle himself has managed a total of just 119 runs across six games.
The KL Rahul-led side will next lock horns with in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore on Friday.
