CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News » IPL 2021: Chris Gayle To Miss Rest of the Tournament Due to Bubble Fatigue
1-MIN READ

IPL 2021: Chris Gayle To Miss Rest of the Tournament Due to Bubble Fatigue

Chris Gayle will miss the rest of the tournament.

Chris Gayle will miss the rest of the tournament.

Chris Gayle will not play the rest of the IPL and informed the fans that he will focus on helping West Indies win the tournament.

Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle will exit the bio bubble and therefore won’t be available for the remainder of IPL, the franchise has confirmed. Gayle, who is well into his forties, has been struggling for runs and doesn’t find place in the playing eleven regularly. Last year, he had to wait quite a bit before featuring in the playing eleven. Meanwhile, the man from Jamaica has said that he wants to exit the bubble as he has been staying in it for a long time. This includes the bio bubble set up by West Indies which was followed by a bio bubble specially conducted for CPL. He landed in UAE and entered another bio-bubble in a few days time.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

“Over the last few months, I have been part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the upcoming games,” he said in a statement.

RELATED NEWS

Chennai Super Kings Qualify for Play Offs Riding on Superb Bowling Effort From Bravo, Hazlewood

Staying in a bio-bubble can become too hectic sometimes, and Gayle’s case proved it can happen to anybody. He also has international commitments as he gears up for his national team for the all important T20 World Cup for which he wants to mentally recharge; therefore, he will be resting in Dubai. He has thanked the franchise for allowing him to leave.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:September 30, 2021, 23:54 IST