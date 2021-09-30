IPL 2021: Chris Gayle To Miss Rest of the Tournament Due to Bubble Fatigue

Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle will exit the bio bubble and therefore won’t be available for the remainder of IPL, the franchise has confirmed. Gayle, who is well into his forties, has been struggling for runs and doesn’t find place in the playing eleven regularly. Last year, he had to wait quite a bit before featuring in the playing eleven. Meanwhile, the man from Jamaica has said that he wants to exit the bubble as he has been staying in it for a long time. This includes the bio bubble set up by West Indies which was followed by a bio bubble specially conducted for CPL. He landed in UAE and entered another bio-bubble in a few days time.

🚨 UPDATE 🚨Chris Gayle will not be a part of the PBKS squad for the remainder of #IPL2021! #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings pic.twitter.com/vHfyEeMOOJ — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) September 30, 2021

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Tally | Orange Cap | Purple Cap

“Over the last few months, I have been part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself. I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai. My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the upcoming games,” he said in a statement.

Chennai Super Kings Qualify for Play Offs Riding on Superb Bowling Effort From Bravo, Hazlewood

Staying in a bio-bubble can become too hectic sometimes, and Gayle’s case proved it can happen to anybody. He also has international commitments as he gears up for his national team for the all important T20 World Cup for which he wants to mentally recharge; therefore, he will be resting in Dubai. He has thanked the franchise for allowing him to leave.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here