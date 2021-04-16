IPL 2021: Chris Morris Justifies Price Tag with 18-ball 36, Twitter Goes Berserk

Chris Morris, the most expensive player in the history of IPL, had a huge task on shoulders before the tournament started — to justify his price tag. But if Rajasthan Royals’ match against Delhi Capitals was anything to go by, the South African did just that. Coming in a tricky situation at 90-6 in 14.5 overs, Morris slammed an 18-ball 36 to take his side home. His innings included four towering sixes as well.

After his match-winning innings Twitter went berserk. Here are some of the memes shared online:

Chris Morris proved today that why he has given lots of money in the auction, the guy’s a total asset but hero was Unadkat with the ball. He turned the match for #RR. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 15, 2021

Pic 1 last match – Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili Pic 2 today – Isse kehte hain Izzat. Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi – Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/bQJyHLZNb8 — ＲＩＳＨＡＢＨ (@rishabhsayz) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris and Jaydev Unadkat Today #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/Cq6BcnECqv — Sanjay Joshi (@happyclubwala) April 15, 2021

Earlier in the day, Left-arm pace bowler Jaydev Unadkat took three early wickets to rattle Delhi Capitals (DC) top-order as Rajasthan Royals (RR) restricted the Delhi franchise to 147/8 in 20 overs in an Indian Premier League match here at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Unadkat removed Prithvi Shaw (2), Shikhar Dhawan (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (8) to leave DC at 36 for three wickets at the end of the power-play stage. RR’s Bangladesh left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman joined in when he removed Marcus Stoinis (0) in his first over which he bowled immediately after the end of power-play. His wicket left DC tottering at 37 for four.

