IPL 2021: Chris Morris Reveals Downside of Becoming IPL's Most Expensive Player
In an interview with BBC Sport, Chris Morris revealed the downside of being the most expensive buy in the IPL
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 12, 2021, 5:27 PM IST
In February, the lives of some of the cricketers changed completely, after the auctions for IPL 2021. South Africa’s Chris Morris is one of the who was bagged by Rajasthan Royals for a massive 16.25 cr. With this he became the most expensive foreign player ever. In an interview with BBC Sport, Morris revealed the downside of this too.
“My phone blew up – my mates from home were saying they’ll never pay for beers or anything again,” Morris tells BBC Sport.
Back in 2020, an injury ended his season midway. “I badly wanted to get back into the IPL. I had unfinished business,” he says.
As for the auction, he said, “We basically laughed the whole way through, not believing what had happened,” he says.
“The first thing Simon did was grab a few beers so we could celebrate the day before a game, the professionals that we are.”
Other than him, a few other all-rounders were picked up for big bucks, for their ability to change the game. “As an all-rounder you can impact the game in all three facets – you have an opportunity most of the time to change the game,” Morris says.
“If you look at Mumbai Indians, guys like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard can affect the game with the ball, bat or in the field.”
But now, with this kind of money, Morris looks forward to take care of his family. “Everything I’ve wanted to do and set up my whole life after cricket has pretty much been set up. This is just the cherry on the cake,” he says.
“I’m a big believer in wanting to look after what my family does in the future – if my three-year-old son needs to have a car when he’s 18 or needs to go to university, I don’t have to worry about stuff like that.
“It’s not about spoiling us now, about buying cars, holiday home. It’s just about making sure everyone is looked after one day.”
