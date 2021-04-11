- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
CHE
KOL202/10(20.0) RR 11
Chennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
- Match 14 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended120/10(19.4) RR 6.1
PUN
HYD121/1(19.4) RR 6.1
Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriUp Next
PBKS
MI
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatUp Next
RR
KKR
19:30 IST - Wankhede, Mumbai
IPL 2021: Coach Stephen Fleming Confident CSK Will Bounce Back in Upcoming Games
Chennai Superkings have lost their first game but coach Stephen Fleming is confident of a turnaround.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 12:22 PM IST
With Chennai Superkings losing their opening game against Delhi Capitals, the panic button was pressed again by fans who don’t want a repeat of the IPL 2020 campaign. It was the only year where CSK didn’t make it to the playoffs for the very first time in the history of IPL. But if coach Stephen Fleming is to be believed, there is no need to panic as of now.
“We will learn a lot from being here for another 4 games. But don’t underestimate how much it takes to change the philosophy of a side. We are very much a Chennai-based side,” Fleming told the press on Saturday.
IPL 2021: MS Dhoni Falls for First IPL Duck Since 2015, Gets Bowled by Avesh Khan
“A lot depended on dew, and that factor played on our mind from the start,” he said at the post match presentation. “That’s why we wanted to get as many runs as possible. The batters the did a good job to reach 188, because it was tacky until dew settled in 40 to 50 minutes later. We could have bowled slightly better, if batters are hitting you over the fields, that’s fair enough. The execution of the bowlers was poor and there were boundary balls that they bowled. But the bowlers will have learned and they will apply that in the future games.
